Grand Rapids K-9 paralyzed in line of duty recovering, showing progress

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - A police dog who was injured in the line of duty has been released from the animal hospital and is continuing recovery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Dozer, the GRPD’s K-9 officer, was injured in the line of duty early in the morning on Friday, Aug. 4 during a car crash, the GRPD said.

K-9 Dozer(Grand Rapids Police Department)

Related: Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury, which paralyzed his hind legs, according to GRPD.

In a social media post on Monday, Aug. 14, the GRPD said Dozer was released from the animal hospital earlier the previous week and is continuing his recovery at home with Officer Teddy Vanvliet, his handler.

K-9 Dozer and his handler.(Grand Rapids Police Department)

Dozer is starting physical therapy and is showing small, but incremental progress in his left hind leg, GRPD said.

“He has a long way to go, but we are encouraged that, mentally, he seems to be getting back to his usual happy and high-spirited self,” the GRPD said. “We very much appreciate the good wishes and support that continue to pour in for Dozer.”

The police department said there are some fundraisers that are not affiliated with the GRPD, or the Grand Rapids Police Foundation. If anyone wants to make a donation to the K-9 police program at the department, visit the Grand Rapids Police Foundation’s website.

