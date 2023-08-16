Lawmakers want input over frequent power outages across Michigan

The tour is expected to address Michigan power outages.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A listening tour is making a stop in Flint on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to address the thousands of frequent power outages across the state of Michigan.

Michigan 7th House District Representative Helena Scott, Michigan 70th District Representative Cynthia Neeley and other committee members of the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee will be available to hear resident’s concerns and questions regarding the power outages.

This is part of the Dependable Energy Listening Tour. The first step to getting affordable access to energy starts with listening to Michigan communities, according to Rep. Scott.

If you’d like to attend, the event is inside Flint City Hall’s dome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s also a virtual option for you to attend. Join the Zoom meeting here.

