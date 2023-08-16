McLaren Bay Region nurses rally for better pay, working conditions

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Healthcare workers at a local hospital are looking for better nurse-to-patient ratios while contracts are being negotiated.

McLaren Bay Region workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16 to help the community understand what they’re fighting for.

“We’re here to be patient advocates for our patients. We’re looking out for our people here,” said Sharron Adlam, a nurse at McLaren Bay Region and chief of Unite Here Local 24.

Healthcare workers of various backgrounds gathered in Bay City to demand change.

“We’re out here today because we’re not getting anywhere with McLaren,” Adlam said.

Higher pay and better working conditions are some of the things they’re asking for.

“Safe patient ratios, competitive and fair wages. We’re short-staffed all the time and there’s little to no end to this. Every single day we come in and we have floors that are short every single day,” said nurse Kristy Ahler.

Unite Here Local 24 union members have been negotiating new contracts with McLaren since February, but they said the hospital won’t budge.

“And it’s slow. Like, we have no articles but two that are completed, everything else has been denied by them,” Ahler said.

McLaren gave TV5 the following statement:

We are hopeful that we will reach a mutually agreeable contract in the very near future. Until that time, our focus will continue to be serving the patients who come to our hospital and entrust us with their care.

Union members said they are doing this for the patients.

“My biggest concern is patient safety. This is our community hospital. We all work here; we all live here, and we care so much about this community. We just want the right thing to be done for the community and for us,” said Jim Greenleaf, Sr., a maintenance mechanic at McLaren Bay Region.

They said the last three years have been emotionally, physically, and mentally draining and they won’t rest until a resolution is reached.

In March, the Michigan Nurses Association said when nurses have too many patients, it puts patients in danger. The number of nurses who said they know of a patient death due to nurses having too many patients nearly doubled from 22 percent in 2016 to 42 percent this year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.