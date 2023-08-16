Mid-Michigan Head Start programs receive federal funding

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.

An organization in Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) will be getting $11 million of the nearly $32 million in federal grants given to three mid-Michigan Head Start organizations.

Claytor Head Start, which received a portion of the money, will use it to provide high-quality programming, as well as nutritious meals, health support and behavioral services.

“We know that if we provide everything that our youngest learners need, that it translates into success not only academically, but within the communities that they grow up in as well,” said Ericka Taylor, Executive Director for Early Childhood at Claytor SISD Head Start.

The money will also be used to attract new employees, many of whom are also students’ parents.

