Mid-Michigan Head Start programs receive federal funding

Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.

An organization in Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) will be getting $11 million of the nearly $32 million in federal grants given to three mid-Michigan Head Start organizations.

Claytor Head Start, which received a portion of the money, will use it to provide high-quality programming, as well as nutritious meals, health support and behavioral services.

“We know that if we provide everything that our youngest learners need, that it translates into success not only academically, but within the communities that they grow up in as well,” said Ericka Taylor, Executive Director for Early Childhood at Claytor SISD Head Start.

The money will also be used to attract new employees, many of whom are also students’ parents.

Read next:
New program allows Saginaw Co. students to attend art museum for free
Saginaw County student visits art museum for the first time with free membership card.
Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Motor City Comic Con tickets on sale, first celebrity guest announced
Actor and comedian Chris Parnell

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Latest News

McLaren Bay Region healthcare workers rally amid contract negotiations.
McLaren Bay Region nurses rally for better pay, working conditions
Healthcare workers at a local hospital are looking for better nurse-to-patient ratios while...
McLaren Bay Region nurses rally for better pay, working conditions
The Michigan State Police is looking for recruits.
State police hold hiring fair
Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.
Mid-Michigan Head Start programs receive federal funding