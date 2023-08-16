Motor City Comic Con tickets on sale, first celebrity guest announced

NOVI, Mich. (WNEM) - The first celebrity guest has been announced to be in attendance at the Motor City Comic Con (MC3).

Actor and comedian Chris Parnell, known for his voice acting roles in “Archer,” “Rick and Morty,” and his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” will be in attendance at the November 2023 comic con. Parnell will be at MC3 on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

MC3, which takes place every year in both the spring and the fall, is one of the largest conventions in the Midwest. It will feature some of the most well-known actors from television, movies, and streaming platforms, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry, MC3 said.

The event will feature celebrity and comic guests who will participate in autographs and photo opportunities, MC3 said, adding autographs can be bought at the show and photo ops can be purchased on its website. Attendees can also participate in various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitors throughout the con.

Additionally, various artists, writers, and illustrators will be in attendance, along with crafters, comic book dealers, and multimedia dealers. Traditional favorites, such as cosplay contests and kid-friendly activities, will be available as well.

More events are to be announced soon, MC3 said.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer another show this Fall. Our Spring event was a huge success, and we are looking forward to the continued build in excitement from our fans as we plan to announce another round of guests, events, and attractions for November’s event,” said Michael Goldman, founder and Motor City Comic Convention promotor.

Tickets went on sale as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, and will be taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace located at 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi.

For more information on programming, VIP packages, and tickets, visit MC3′s website. The website will also announce and post more celebrity guests and comic guests in the coming weeks, MC3 said.

