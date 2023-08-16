MSU Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at university athletic events

(Freepik.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees voted Wednesday morning to amend the university’s alcohol ordinance.

The Board of Trustees said the administration can submit to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission Class C or Tavern License to the following locations:

  • Spartan Stadium
  • Breslin Student Events Center
  • Munn Ice Arena
  • Old College Field (DeMartin Soccer Stadium, Secchia Stadium and McLane Baseball Stadium)

The Board of Trustees also said the administration can apply to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for a special license as necessary to permit alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium on the following dates:

  • Sept. 16, 2023
  • Sept. 23, 2023
  • Oct. 21, 2023
  • Nov. 4, 2023

In July, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events.

The Board of Trustees authorized the administration to apply for other special licenses necessary to sell alcohol in support of events and activities that occur on lands governed or controlled by the board.

