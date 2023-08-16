Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A man was stabbed at an apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 about 8:30 p.m., a man was assaulted and stabbed at Fountain Pointe Apartments in Grand Blanc Township, according to Chief William Renye with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Reyne said a 17-year-old was taken into custody following the incident and has been taken to the Regional Detention Center for juveniles.

According to Reyne, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Read next:
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
State police hold hiring fair
MSP fleet upgrades
Grand Rapids K-9 paralyzed in line of duty recovering, showing progress
K-9 Dozer
Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Latest News

State police hold hiring fair
K-9 Dozer
Grand Rapids K-9 paralyzed in line of duty recovering, showing progress
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16
An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in...
UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres