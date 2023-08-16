Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A man was stabbed at an apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 about 8:30 p.m., a man was assaulted and stabbed at Fountain Pointe Apartments in Grand Blanc Township, according to Chief William Renye with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Reyne said a 17-year-old was taken into custody following the incident and has been taken to the Regional Detention Center for juveniles.

According to Reyne, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

