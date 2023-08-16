Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 77-year-old man was shot during a home invasion.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the 400 block of Webber Street.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

