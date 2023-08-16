Police: Teen shot, in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 16-year-old in Flint was shot and is in critical condition, according to police.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16 about 4 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot near the railroad tracks near Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road in Flint, said Chief Terence Green with the Flint Police Department.

Green said the teen was taken to a local hospital and as of 6:15 p.m., was listed to be in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation, and police do not have any suspects in custody, Green said.

