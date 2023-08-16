Purses auctioned off to support Bay Area Women’s Shelter

A Power of the Purse silent auction was held Tuesday evening, Aug. 15 to help the bottom line of the Bay Area Women’s Shelter.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The event auctioned off more than 300 purses so the organization can continue to provide services free of charge for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Lindsay Richardson, the director of development for the Bay Area Women’s Shelter, said the shelter is “an incredibly important resource.”

“It could mean the difference between life and death,” she said. “When we’re available to them, we know they’ll have a place that’s safe, that they can start to heal, they can get away from the violence and start to work towards the life they deserve to live.”

This year marks the 12th year Power of the Purse has been held.

