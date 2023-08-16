See more smoke in the air in Midland? Dow is holding employee training

Dow Chemical is conducting training this week.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Dow’s Emergency Services and Security team will undergo training this week at Dow Michigan’s Operations facilities in Midland, the company announced on social media.

The training will involve firefighting which may produce visible smoke in the area.

Practice for emergency events is an important piece of Dow’s commitment to protecting employees, communities, and the environment. It allows the company the opportunity to put plans into practice in a controlled environment while practicing processes and skills that may be necessary.

The safety of employees and the community remain a top priority, Dow Chemical said.

Read next:
Lawmakers want input over frequent power outages across Michigan
Officials said this is the first step to achieving affordable access to energy in Michigan.
Dow Event Center to adopt clear bag and cashless policy
Beginning September 1, The Dow Event Center will adopt a clear bag policy and go cashless for...
MSU Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at university athletic events
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor.
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied
Bay City Bridge Partners answers residents' questions

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Michael Durbin II
Flint man charged for Beaverton murder, home invasion

Latest News

Officials said this is the first step to achieving affordable access to energy in Michigan.
Lawmakers want input over frequent power outages across Michigan
MSU Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at university athletic events
The autopsy of Wynter Cole Smith was released Tuesday afternoon.
Documents deail how Lansing toddler, Wynter Cole Smith, died
Have you wanted to be a trooper, motor carrier, or emergency dispatcher? Apply now to Michigan...
Michigan State Police looking to fill open positions