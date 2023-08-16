See more smoke in the air in Midland? Dow is holding employee training

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Dow’s Emergency Services and Security team will undergo training this week at Dow Michigan’s Operations facilities in Midland, the company announced on social media.

The training will involve firefighting which may produce visible smoke in the area.

Practice for emergency events is an important piece of Dow’s commitment to protecting employees, communities, and the environment. It allows the company the opportunity to put plans into practice in a controlled environment while practicing processes and skills that may be necessary.

The safety of employees and the community remain a top priority, Dow Chemical said.

