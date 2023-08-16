Sen. Peters talks Lafayette Bridge funding on motorcycle tour

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Sen. Gary Peters made a stop in mid-Michigan on his motorcycle tour.

“This is a good day for Bay City, it’s good day for our state,” Peters said.

Peters highlighted the $73 million in federal funding to reconstruct and replace the 85-year-old Lafayette Street Bridge.

He said the project could not be done without help from local, state, and federal leaders.

“Everybody coming together, locking arms, and saying, ‘What are those ley projects we need to invest in? What jobs are transformative? What projects are going to have major economic development and job opportunities?’ And this project really checks all of those boxes,” Peters said.

The federal funding was secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

