Showers and storms return Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day, following up a soggy Monday night and Tuesday!

Temperatures have warmed back up close to the 80 degree mark this afternoon and our skies have been filled with sunshine. With still many outdoor festivals and events, each day we get that cooperates is valuable and we should be in great shape for tonight.

As for tomorrow, another healthy dose of rainfall is on the way. But if you need a break, once we get through Thursday we’ll have a nice stretch of dry weather into the weekend and possibly through early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be completely to mostly sunny the rest of the evening before sunset (roughly 8:38 PM), followed by mostly clear skies most of the night. As we get closer to daybreak on Thursday, skies will likely see an increase in cloud cover, but we should remain dry through 7 AM or so.

Low temperatures will be in the 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures tonight will gradually drop through the 70s and 80s, eventually landing in the 60s for most overnight. Unlike many nights we’ve had lately, the wind will remain active overnight, with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday

Rain will arrive in our western areas first on Thursday. (WNEM)

After 7 AM, showers will start moving through west to east ahead of a cold front to our west. We expect rain to move into the US-127 corridor and our northwestern areas around 7-9 AM Thursday, the Tri-Cities around 10-11 AM, and then the Thumb between 11 AM-1 PM.

Rain will be moving into the Tri-Cities region around late morning Thursday. (WNEM)

This initial wave of showers would likely not be severe, with the timing coming early enough during the day. However, with a blustery wind field already in place both at the ground and aloft in the absence of any thunderstorms, it’s possible some of the storms that move through may be able to bring those gusts down to the surface. So don’t be surprised if the wind gusts get strong as this line moves through.

Rain will arrive in the Thumb for the early afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s with the clouds and showers taking up some of our usual heating hours. The winds will be gusty, around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

A secondary round of storms is possible on Thursday evening. (WNEM)

After the initial round moves out, timing will be everything as any additional development in the mid-afternoon to early evening, which would be much more scattered, will likely have its intensity tied to how much we can “recover” or heat back up after the clouds and showers of the morning. As of Wednesday evening, this window looks tight with limited time, and a Marginal Risk (isolated severe storms) seems like the appropriate way to go.

Highs will be cooler again on Thursday. (WNEM)

If strong storms do develop, wind would be the main issue, followed by a chance at hail. We expect the rain to move out by late evening, and western areas could be done much sooner.

Rainfall amounts for Thursday. (WNEM)

