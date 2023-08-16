State police hold hiring fair

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police is looking for recruits.

“We’re looking for good people who have good moral character, integrity, always willing to do the right thing,” MSP Trooper Andrew Jared said.

MSP held a career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Michigan Works! Fenton service center. In addition to trooper positions, MSP is hiring analysts, department technicians, dispatchers, and more.

For those wanting to be a trooper, there are applicant preparation sessions that can be done at gyms around Flint. In the sessions, troopers will work out with applicants and give them pointers, so they are prepared for the State Police Academy.

“We recognize we need people really badly. So if we can give them the tools and more training upfront, it will only help them, hopefully, get through recruit school,” Jared said.

The recruiter said once someone is hired, they can move anywhere in the state when a transfer opens.

