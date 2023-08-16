WWII enthusiast donates tank replica he built to Military Heritage Museum

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - What started as a small project turned into a life-size replica of a tank from the classic movie Sahara. Most people don’t realize it’s not the real thing, it’s actually made mostly out of wood.

Mr. James Romans built the tank 25 years ago. He’s always been fascinated with World War II history, and when he retired in 1995 it was the perfect opportunity to create something out of the history books.

“A lot of sanding, a lot of cutting, fitting, drilling and painting,” said Romans.

Romans is just shy of his 94 birthday and it’s time to say goodbye to Lulubelle the tank and give it a new home, Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum in Jackson.

“He just piece by piece knocked it together over the course of a couple of years,” said Paul Romans.

Three years to be exact, based off of the 1940′s film Sahara starring Humphrey Bogart.

“He has a tank, Lulubelle. I said well I wonder if I could make one of those,” said Romans.

The Tank has become a big part of the Romans families’ lives.

“A lot of people have assumed it’s real and you have to get pretty close before you can tell it’s made out of wood,” said Paul Romans.

Now Romans said it’s time to share Lulubelle with others by donating the tank to Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum.

“Only two units in the army used them during World War II, so to have it here is pretty exciting,” said Gerych.

The tank is quite literally a perfect fit inside the building.

“There’s actually another turret that goes on top we’ll have to get that on there,” said Gerych.

Romans said it’s sad to say goodbye, but he’ll have more room at home.

“To buy something else or build another tank someday,” said Romans.

“I’m glad we made it. The epic saga. I’m glad we made it,” said Paul Romans.

Lulubelle can now be enjoyed by many generations to come.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.