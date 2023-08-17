ARPA funding granted to Disability Network for home modifications

A sea of orange was out in full force Tuesday afternoon despite the heat and humidity to help two disabled Flint residents.
A sea of orange was out in full force Tuesday afternoon despite the heat and humidity to help two disabled Flint residents.(WNEM)
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Disability Network (TDN) was granted $250,000 in Flint ARPA money for home modifications to those with disabilities.

The funds for “Ramp and Accessible Home Modifications” were approved by Mayor Sheldon Neely and the Flint City Council on Aug. 14.

“Accessible ramps and modifications are critical for people with disabilities to have the freedom and independence to go to work, access healthcare, and participate in our community,” said TDN CEO Luke Zelley.

These funds are meant to not only increase independence among current Flint residents but also provide more accessible and diverse options to attract new residents.

Neely released the following statement:

I want to thank the Flint City Council for partnering with the administration to fund accessible home modifications for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Still, I need the council’s partnership to pass the remaining ARPA home repair funding for the health, safety, and quality of life of Flint residents. Proposals for home repair funding have been on city council agendas since July 19, 2023 and we are waiting for them to decide how they will allocate funding to provide home repair services directly to residents.

TDN is a nonprofit center for independent living that has been serving the community for over 30 years.

