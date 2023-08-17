Bay City, Midland to host Team USA Ringette

By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Team USA Ringette will be at the Midland Civic Arena this weekend hosting its annual Michigan Training Camp.

The camp will be offering a free skate for all ages and abilities on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Equipment will be provided and skate rental is available.

Free attendance is available at all other Ringette practices in Bay City for those who want to learn more about the game.

Ringette is a newer sport to the USA that’s similar to hockey but with no intentional body contact and a 30 second shot clock that allows for a fast-paced game.

Team USA merchandise will be available for purchase at the event, along with a silent auction and kid’s station.

The 2022 President’s Trophy will also be on display in Bay City with Team USA being the reigning world ringette champions.

Team USA’s quest for the 2023 World Ringette Championship takes place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

