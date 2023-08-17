Bearinger Building mural sparks questions over fate of structure

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Work on the mural on the Bearinger Building will continue with a theme of “Saginaw Present,” but the work to the building has some wondering if anything is being done to the structure.

Anyone who has driven past the Bearinger Building on Franklin Street in the past day may have noticed preparations for a new mural, but as the building gets beautified, some wonder what happened to rumors that the building was set to be demolished.

“There could’ve been something quite a long time ago when the Bearinger Building may have been at risk of being torn down. For the last few years, it has actually been controlled by the Saginaw Economic Development Cooperation, which is an agency within the city of Saginaw that actually put a bunch of money into the building to secure it so that it would not be at risk of falling down and becoming dangerous, which is typically when we would order an emergency demolition,” said Cassi Zimmerman, the director of planning and economic development for the city of Saginaw.

She said not only has work been done to the historic building, but they also have quite a bit of interest from developers.

“They have replaced the roof. I know there was an incident recently with some things falling off the building. We came back, fixed all of that, made sure that everything was secure. And the way it stands right now, it is sturdy. There are no plans for it to be demoed,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve had quite a few interested developers over the years and that hasn’t slowed down.”

She said whatever happens to the building, one thing is for sure: the historic site isn’t going anywhere.

“There’s a lot of hope. We do have plans to continue the Tuscola Alleyway which was just refinished, redesigned just west of this property, to continue that alleyway design all the way through in front of the Bearinger Building,” she said.

The mural is set to be unveiled next Wednesday, Aug. 23.

