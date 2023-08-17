Goodrich Martians starting high school football season with a challenge

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) - Last season was a historic year for the Goodrich Martians as they advanced past regionals for the first time in program history, and they’ll be starting this season off with a challenge.

Last football season, the Martians went all the way to the Division Four State Championship game where they fell short. This season, Goodrich will be one of many teams in mid-Michigan that will have a young squad with only six seniors on their roster.

The Martians start their season with a challenge as they’ll meet up with Frankenmuth, the Division Five runner-up from a season ago and a team they’ve lost to the past two years.

However, after such a successful season last year, the Martians know what they need to do to get back to the title game.

“Kids I think have a better idea of what it takes, how hard the work is, how sliver-thin the margins are to get you there and you just have to make sure the sliver margin goes in your favor,” said Goodrich Head Football Coach Tom Alward.

Easton Phipps, a Goodrich senior and quarterback/linebacker for the team, said he likes to be on the top of the board.

“Everyone is hunting us now,” he said. “Now we’re at the top of the board for everything. I like to be up at the top. I don’t like being underdogs, I like being up at the top.”

Max Macklem, a junior and wide receiver/defensive back said the experience the team gained in the last season will prove useful to them now.

“Now that we have some experience because last year in that game, I don’t know if we were ready for the big crowd but now, I think we have a little bit of something under our belt so we’re ready to go week one,” he said.

