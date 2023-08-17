Grand Blanc boys soccer plays first varsity contest on their new turf

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc boys soccer team played Clarkston in the first varsity contest ever on the new turn.

The Bobcats took an early 1-0 lead but Clarkston would score three unanswered goals to make it 3-1.

Grand Blanc would score a second goal late but couldn’t find the equalizer as the Bobcats fall, 3-2.

