Grand Blanc boys soccer plays first varsity contest on their new turf
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc boys soccer team played Clarkston in the first varsity contest ever on the new turn.
The Bobcats took an early 1-0 lead but Clarkston would score three unanswered goals to make it 3-1.
Grand Blanc would score a second goal late but couldn’t find the equalizer as the Bobcats fall, 3-2.
