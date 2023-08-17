Great Lakes Beer Festival features more than 70 craft breweries

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Beer Festival will feature more than 70 craft breweries and provides a chance to sample the craft beers Michigan has to offer.

The event is on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dow Diamond in Midland, located at 825 E. Main St.

The 21+ only event will feature free on-field activities, live music, all ballpark concessions, and a cornhole tournament.

The cornhole tournament has two divisions - the social tournament is free and the competitive tournament is $10 to enter. To sign up for either division, it is under the “add-ons” section when you buy your tickets on the website.

The event will go on regardless of weather, as vendors will be set up indoors on the concourses.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. It includes 10 tasting tickets.

The VIP ticket price is $85 and can only be bought in advance. The ticket includes admission and suite-level access with a buffet, a souvenir glass, air conditioning, exclusive restrooms, 15 tasting tickets, and early entry at 1 p.m.

Designated driver tickets are $15 and two soft drink tickets at concession stands.

All attendees must provide valid government picture ID to gain admission at the gate, according to the festival’s website. Anyone under 21, children, and dogs will not be permitted to enter.

Festival tickets are transferable, the website said, but the person the ticket is transferred to must also be at least 21-years-old and must have a valid ID.

Read next:
Hurley Medical Center recognized for high quality patient care
Hurley Medical Center
Party on McCarty postponed due to weather
Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...
Perry tornado damaged city’s siren
A funnel cloud was spotted over Perry, Michigan on Aug. 11, 2023.
Golf outing to support Saginaw Promise delayed

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Dow Event Center pushes back start date of clear bag, cashless policy
Bay City Bridge Partners answers residents' questions
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

This is a stock photo.
Bay City, Midland to host Team USA Ringette
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17
Hurley Medical Center
Hurley Medical Center recognized for high quality patient care
Another piece of art is going up in downtown Saginaw.
Mural going up on historic Bearinger Building in Saginaw