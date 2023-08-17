Hundreds of classic cars partake in Back to the Bricks ‘Rolling Cruise’ event

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Day three of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week kicked off with the Rolling Cruise Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of classic and collector cars cruised down Saginaw Street through Genesee County from downtown Flint to Grand Blanc until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Founder Al Hatch said he never expected the 19-year-old event to grow to what it’s become, and Wednesday’s weather brought out the crowds.

“You can see the size of the crowd, the spectators is growing, the road is backed up to 12th Street in downtown Flint, they are turning out, I see northbound is starting to back up. I don’t like traffic jams, but it is what it is,” Hatch said.

Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week. (WNEM)

Back to the Bricks continues Thursday, Aug. 17 with the Rolling Cruise. Friday is the Cruise n’ Concert, and Saturday is the main event downtown.

