Hundreds of classic cars partake in Back to the Bricks ‘Rolling Cruise’ event

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Day three of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week kicked off with the Rolling Cruise Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of classic and collector cars cruised down Saginaw Street through Genesee County from downtown Flint to Grand Blanc until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Founder Al Hatch said he never expected the 19-year-old event to grow to what it’s become, and Wednesday’s weather brought out the crowds.

“You can see the size of the crowd, the spectators is growing, the road is backed up to 12th Street in downtown Flint, they are turning out, I see northbound is starting to back up. I don’t like traffic jams, but it is what it is,” Hatch said.

Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.
Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.(WNEM)
Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.
Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.(WNEM)
Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.
Cars cruising down Saginaw Street on Day 3 of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week.(WNEM)

Back to the Bricks continues Thursday, Aug. 17 with the Rolling Cruise. Friday is the Cruise n’ Concert, and Saturday is the main event downtown.

Read next:
‘This is about success’: Head Start programs receive $31M in federal funds
Congressman Dan Kildee announced mid-Michigan Head Starts are getting an infusion of money.
Mural going up on historic Bearinger Building in Saginaw
Another piece of art is going up in downtown Saginaw.
Michigan State University warns of attempted Kia, Hyundai thefts across campus
Michigan State University Police
Goodrich Martians starting high school football season with a challenge
Last season was a historic year for the Goodrich Martians as they advanced past regionals for...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Latest News

A new art program for students in Saginaw County allows them to experience art at no cost, and...
New program allows Saginaw Co. students to attend art museum for free
Flint shooting
Police: Teen shot, in critical condition
An early childhood initiative is receiving $31 million, and some parents said it will be money...
'This is about success': Head Start programs receive $31M in federal funds
Another piece of art is going up in downtown Saginaw.
Mural going up on historic Bearinger Building in Saginaw