Hurley Medical Center recognized for high quality patient care

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hurley Medical Center has been recognized for two areas of excellent patient care, as well as offering advanced practices to patients.

Hurley Medical Center Cardiac Rehab has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

According to the hospital, programs certified by the AACVRR are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field since they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care.

“Becoming an AACVPR Certified Program is no easy task, but patients throughout mid-Michigan, northern Michigan, and the thumb deserve a destination hospital with the certifications to help them recover and feel better,” said Cathy Metz, service line administrator.

Patients who participate in cardiac rehab have a 95 percent three-year survival rate, the hospital said, adding rehab can reduce the risk of having another heart attack by as much as 25 percent.

Hurley has also been nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high quality stroke care by the American Heart Association. It honored Hurley with a Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus award with Target: Stroke℠ Elite Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes℠ Honor Roll.

“This recognition shows Hurley patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines,” says Jill Welsh-Schrader, stroke program manager. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for this destination hospital to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is for more patients to experience longer, healthier lives.”

