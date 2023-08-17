‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – An announcement of a new cashless policy at the Dow Event Center has some people outraged.

The policy was set to start Sept. 1 but has been postponed, and one resident said he hopes the center gets rid of it because the policy is unjust.

The Dow Event Center is currently set to adopt a “clear bags, no cash” policy.

“It’s not fair,” said Thomas Roy, a concerned citizen.

Steve St. John, general manager of the Dow, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17 that they have pushed back the start date, which was originally set for Sept. 1, to have further conversations about the new policy.

This comes after a lot of controversy surrounding the cashless portion.

“I believe that it is unfair to the people that are underprivileged. I believe people don’t realize how many people in Saginaw County don’t have bank accounts and don’t have access to credit cards or debit cards and that leaves them high and dry,” Roy said.

Roy also said residents are the ones who funded the event center and telling them they can’t use the property that they paid for is simply unjust.

“The Dow Event Center was passed through a millage and that millage is paid for by property owners which is homeowners but also the renters that pay the rent, pay the property taxes,” Roy said. “It’s unfair and I believe unjust to eliminate them from being able to participate in the Dow Event Center.”

He said this will likely cause attendance for events at the Dow to drop and on an even bigger scope, may affect the Memorial Cup.

“Not only that, but let’s give you a hypothetical: A family of three gets free tickets to see Disney on Ice. They come there and of course, little children want to buy some trinkets or drinks, so they put $20 in this kiosk that they’re supposedly talking about. Well, all of a sudden, $20 is not enough for what they want. So, what, do they have to go back in line? And people are just going to say forget it. They’re going to throw their hands up and say, ‘No. Not today.’”

As the center and county meet to discuss the policy, Roy said he hopes they realize how harmful the policy is and remove it from the plan.

The new start date for the policy is currently set for Sept. 28.

TV5 reached out to the Dow Event Center for comment but has yet to hear back.

