Michigan health leaders urge kids to get vaccinated for school

Childhood vaccinations are at their lowest rate since 2011
This is a test image
This is a test image(generic)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year again. Kids are either headed back to school soon, or already back in the classroom. According to Michigan public health leaders, childhood vaccination rates are at their lowest level in more than a decade.

“In 2012 I lost my infant daughter Francesca Marie to whooping cough, also known as pertussis,” said McNally.

A disease Veronica McNally said could have been prevented by a vaccine.

“In 2023, only 66.5% of children between the ages of 19 to 36 months have completed their recommended dose of primary vaccines,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said it’s the lowest Michigan has seen since 2011.

“Schools and communities with low vaccination rates are at increased risk to diseases such as measles, rubella, and chicken pox,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

McNally said vaccination rates decreased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wonder if this is because we simply got out of the habit of taking our kids to well visits and that it’s not an increase in vaccine hesitancy,” said McNally.

Some Michiganders stand firmly on their beliefs on medical Freedom. Fardae Miller participated in a vaccine choice rally hoping vaccine will no longer be barrier for public school enrollment.

“A lot of people assume I’m anti-vaxx. I am for myself, but as far as anti-vaxx goes, I’m more vaccine choice,” said Miller.

Health leaders said preventable disease outbreaks happen in school every year, but staying up to date on vaccines can help limit the spread.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Dow Event Center pushes back start date of clear bag, cashless policy
Bay City Bridge Partners answers residents' questions
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man who was a minor when he killed and beheaded a teen gets shorter sentence
The Lapeer Lightning are aiming to maintain their postseason streak as they head into the new...
Lapeer football team looking to keep postseason streak alive
Back to the Bricks holds "Hot Dogs and Hot Rods" event
Back to the Bricks holds "Hot Dogs and Hot Rods" event
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Aug. 17
New policy has some people upset.
‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy