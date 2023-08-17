Michigan health leaders urge kids to get vaccinated for school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year again. Kids are either headed back to school soon, or already back in the classroom. According to Michigan public health leaders, childhood vaccination rates are at their lowest level in more than a decade.

“In 2012 I lost my infant daughter Francesca Marie to whooping cough, also known as pertussis,” said McNally.

A disease Veronica McNally said could have been prevented by a vaccine.

“In 2023, only 66.5% of children between the ages of 19 to 36 months have completed their recommended dose of primary vaccines,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said it’s the lowest Michigan has seen since 2011.

“Schools and communities with low vaccination rates are at increased risk to diseases such as measles, rubella, and chicken pox,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

McNally said vaccination rates decreased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wonder if this is because we simply got out of the habit of taking our kids to well visits and that it’s not an increase in vaccine hesitancy,” said McNally.

Some Michiganders stand firmly on their beliefs on medical Freedom. Fardae Miller participated in a vaccine choice rally hoping vaccine will no longer be barrier for public school enrollment.

“A lot of people assume I’m anti-vaxx. I am for myself, but as far as anti-vaxx goes, I’m more vaccine choice,” said Miller.

Health leaders said preventable disease outbreaks happen in school every year, but staying up to date on vaccines can help limit the spread.

