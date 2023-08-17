Mural going up on historic Bearinger Building in Saginaw

Another piece of art is going up in downtown Saginaw.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Artists started the mural on the side of the historic Bearinger Building on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The project is a collaboration among Pit and Balcony Theater, the Showdown, and the Great Mural Project.

“The theme for this mural is going to be ‘Saginaw Present,’ and the design is to represent Saginaw’s resiliency, strength, and diversity,” said Natalie Vasquez.

Although TV5 doesn’t know what the mural is going to be just yet, it is expected to be officially unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

