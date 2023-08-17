New 96-gallon recycling bins coming to Bangor Twp.

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Bangor Township will soon be receiving new recycling bins.

The township said the 5,200 new 96-gallon recycling bins will have wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep contents dry and secure, adding the size of the bins will allow residents to recycle more without the need to sort recyclables.

The bins will start arriving at residents’ homes the week of Aug. 21 and continue through early September, the township said, adding the bins with arrive with information on what can and cannot be recycled, as well as other program details.

Residents may start using their new bins once they arrive, the township said.

Bangor Township said it received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, with support from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), which is providing the new bins and funding education and outreach about the collection process. The township added the whole project was funded by the EGLE Recycle Grant Program.

Residents are asked to only place recyclable materials into the bins and to quickly rinse food and drink containers first to reduce contamination. Items that can be recycled include:

  • Glass bottles and jars,
  • Aluminum and steel cans,
  • Food and beverage cartons,
  • Paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard), and
  • Empty plastic bottles and containers.

Items that cannot be recycled include:

  • Plastic bags,
  • Paper towels,
  • Electrical equipment,
  • Batteries, and
  • Clothing.

Putting non-recyclable materials into a recycling bin can cause serious issues, the township said.

To find the recycling schedule or to learn more about the recycling process, visit the Waste Management website, call Waste Management at 1-866-797-9018, or call the Bangor Township Supervisor’s office at 989-684-8931.

