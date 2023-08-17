Party on McCarty postponed due to weather

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - This week’s Party on McCarty event in Saginaw Township has been postponed due to weather.

Thursday’s event was classic rock themed. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24.

The decision was made due to the possibility of inclement weather and the effects the rain has on the grounds, event organizers said.

