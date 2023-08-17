Perry tornado damaged city’s siren

PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - Perry’s emergency siren was damaged after a tornado touched down on Friday, Aug. 11.

The city is working on getting the siren repaired, but as of now, a siren will not sound if there is severe weather.

The city is urging residents to find other ways to stay alert, like downloading the First Alert weather app.

The app allows you to receive notifications when there is a weather advisory in your area. It is available in the App Store or Google Play.

