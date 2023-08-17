Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Police: Medical condition caused CMU student’s death
Jeremy Wayne Hinton
Flint police looking for 46-year-old missing man
Generic police lights
Police: Man arrested after hit and run, assaulting man, officer

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Last season was a historic year for the Goodrich Martians as they advanced past regionals for...
Goodrich Martians starting high school football season with a challenge