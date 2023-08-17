Rain & storms Thursday before a beautiful weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last round of rain for this workweek is on the way early this morning. We are expecting two main rounds of rain today, the first this morning is where the majority of our rain accumulations are picked up though. After today, we’re behind a cold front and into a new airmass tomorrow which will bring awesome weather to close out the workweek, then a beautiful weekend influenced by high pressure.

Today

You can track the rain and storms this morning with our Interactive Radar! A line of storms is firing up ahead of today’s cold front and it has been advancing fairly quick. The timing of rain and storms is being moved up slightly as a result, by about one hour. This will put these storms near Houghton Lake around 7 AM.

Storms will be near Houghton Lake. (WNEM)

The line will progress southeastward swiftly putting it into the Tri-Cities during the 9 AM hour. The line will continue to hold its southwest to northeast orientation.

Storms will be near the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

We will eventually see these showers moving into Flint around 10 AM. This entire line is likely to stay below severe levels but it will be gusty in general. Winds will be southwesterly with a speed of 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. With the stronger wind already, it won’t take as much work for the storms within this line to bring some isolated gusts near 60 mph, which is where the isolated severe weather threat comes from this morning.

Storms will be near Flint. (WNEM)

Once the initial line of storms leaves in the early afternoon, we’ll warm up briefly allowing for another round of storms to then fire up directly along the cold front as it passes through. These storms will be more discrete so in addition to the wind threat, there will also be a severe hail threat where hailstones could reach up to 1″ in diameter. These storms will eventually clear out of our area around 9 to 10 PM.

The second round of storms will be more isolated. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, temperatures briefly warm up between the two rounds of storms. It will never get all too warm today with highs around 72 degrees. The caveat here is that the majority of the day is going to be stuck in the 60s.

Thursday will be cooler in the lower 70s for high temperatures. (WNEM)

Rain totals have trended slightly downward but overall, we really don’t need any more rain right now with the ground being so saturated. Totals will be a widespread 0.25″to 0.75″, though thunderstorms could still bring locally higher totals over 1″.

Rain totals will be a widespread 0.25" to 0.75". (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn clear tonight with a low of 53 degrees. The wind will also slow down to a speed of 5 to 10 mph, holding from the northwest. It will feel very nice as we start off on Friday, this time around though we aren’t expecting fog as tonight’s wind will not be calm.

Friday & Weekend

As influence of high pressure starts to pick up, we’ll hold on to mostly sunny skies through the day. We can expect this same cloud coverage through the weekend as high pressure starts to build in even more. Highs will be around 73 degrees on Friday, but by Saturday and Sunday we’ll see those highs gradually warming to around 79 on Saturday, then 86 degrees on Sunday. The wind will also be more-or-less a constant 5 to 15 mph from the southwest through both days.

Weekend is in great shape! (WNEM)

The small chance of showers to start next week has shifted into Tuesday, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.