Soldiers welcomed home at Capital Region International Airport after yearlong deployment

By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An emotional reunion late Wednesday night as families greeted their soldiers after a yearlong deployment in Syria.

Among those families is a Colonel welcoming home his son from his first deployment.

Colonel Russell Harden, 177th Military Police Brigade, says he can’t put his feelings into words.

“It’s a tremendous feeling of both relief and emotion to see him come home. Being where he’s been gives it a different level of understanding,” said Col. Harden.

Colonel Harden, who has been active for 36 years, recalled the toll deployment takes on a soldier.

“It’s a stressful time, but just like every other soldier. We grind the grind, we do the mission, and with God’s blessing, we all come home.”

Although Colonel Harden served himself, it didn’t stop him from worrying.

“As parents, we always worry. However, the level of confidence I had and the comfort I had in this organization is well led, its well-trained, well disciplined, and I can’t tell you what a feeling that I was able to have that probably other parents didn’t have because of that.”

The Colonel shared these words with all of the soldiers that he welcomed home. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for doing what you do for our country.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Dow Event Center pushes back start date of clear bag, cashless policy
Bay City Bridge Partners answers residents' questions
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

Perry’s emergency siren was damaged after a tornado touched down on Friday, Aug. 11.
Perry tornado damaged city’s siren
Viewer photo captures likely tornado on I-69 just east of Perry.
Perry tornado damaged city’s siren
Day three of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week kicked off with the Rolling Cruise Wednesday...
Hundreds of classic cars partake in Back to the Bricks ‘Rolling Cruise’ event
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro is going on an Alaskan cruise with some TV5 viewers!
TV5 Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro to go on Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Golf outing to support Saginaw Promise delayed