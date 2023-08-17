Storms pass through this evening, beautiful Friday follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful day Wednesday, showers and storms have passed through at times today, and that continues this evening.

Although we’re on the final stretch, these showers and storms will still cause some issues for evening plans tonight. While the severe threat is low (not zero, but low), heavy rain and lightning are still expected to be factors as these storms pass on by tonight.

Once we get through these, we’re in for a much needed stretch of dry weather!

This Evening & Overnight

If you do plan on heading out tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar to be on top of things tonight. You can also use the TV5 Weather App!

The strongest cells may contain strong wind gusts and small hail, with the Marginal Risk in place for parts of the area early this evening.

We expect most of the rain to be winding down by 8-9 PM as the cold front clears the area. There may be a few showers that linger for a time after, but they would be much more isolated and less intense. Overnight, with a northwesterly wind taking over and a warm Lake Michigan, there’s an outside chance of a few lake-effect rain showers passing through in our northwestern and far western areas. However, this threat looks better to our west.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 50s behind the front. (WNEM)

Skies will clear otherwise overnight, with lows settling in the 50s by Friday morning. Winds will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Friday

Friday should be a beautiful day, with sunshine returning to the area! Some of our northeasterly zones near the shoreline may see some clouds early in the day, but those should move out pretty quickly. There will also be a few showers close by, but we expect those to stay offshore and in Ontario for now. If this changes, we’ll let you know.

High temperatures will remain cool on Friday, despite the sun. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain cooler than average on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds will remain breezy around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, gusting to 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Clear skies will continue into Friday night, which should carry us through the weekend. Expect a beautiful August weekend as many of us soak up the last few days of summer before we get into our back to school and fall routines!

We have a great weekend ahead of us once the rain moves out! (WNEM)

