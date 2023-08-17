Swan Valley School District gets its first resource officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Swan Valley School District will get its first school resource officer (SRO) for the upcoming school year, the district announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Thomas Township Officer Rafe Maxwell will be the district’s SRO starting Monday, Aug. 28.

The addition of a school resource officer was made possible through the School Resource Officer Grant (SROG) from the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety.

The SRO will be visible before and after school, in the hallways and lunchrooms, and at after-school events, according to the district. He is eager to educate students on law enforcement issues and ways to keep them safe.

Maxwell is a Bay City Western graduate and now lives in the Swan Valley area with his wife and three daughters, the district announced. Maxwell is also a University of Olivet graduate and is a MIAA collegiate swimmer.

Before joining the Thomas Township Police Department, Maxwell was an officer in Gratiot County and also is an instructor at the Delta College Police Academy.

