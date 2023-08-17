Swan Valley School District gets its first resource officer

By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Swan Valley School District will get its first school resource officer (SRO) for the upcoming school year, the district announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Thomas Township Officer Rafe Maxwell will be the district’s SRO starting Monday, Aug. 28.

The addition of a school resource officer was made possible through the School Resource Officer Grant (SROG) from the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety.

The SRO will be visible before and after school, in the hallways and lunchrooms, and at after-school events, according to the district. He is eager to educate students on law enforcement issues and ways to keep them safe.

Maxwell is a Bay City Western graduate and now lives in the Swan Valley area with his wife and three daughters, the district announced. Maxwell is also a University of Olivet graduate and is a MIAA collegiate swimmer.

Before joining the Thomas Township Police Department, Maxwell was an officer in Gratiot County and also is an instructor at the Delta College Police Academy.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.
Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter
Police: Man shot during Saginaw home invasion
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Dow Event Center pushes back start date of clear bag, cashless policy
Bay City Bridge Partners answers residents' questions
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions; some residents still dissatisfied
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man assaulted, stabbed in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees voted Wednesday morning to amend the...
Alcohol sales to begin in Sept. at MSU college games
Swinging for the Promise is a day of great golf while helping a great cause.
Swinging for the Saginaw Promise
This program is free for families with children, seven to 17-years-old who live in Genesee...
Back to school family fun night in Flint on Thursday
Rafe Maxwell is an officer with the Thomas Township Police Department.
Swan Valley School District welcomes first school resource officer