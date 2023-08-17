Golf outing to support Saginaw Promise delayed

By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A golf outing event has been delayed for about a month at the Saginaw Country Club. It was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. The event looks to benefit a local scholarship program.

The golf event will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Saginaw Country Club, according to Deborah Sanchez, the Saginaw Promise director. The club’s golf course received two inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday, making the course unplayable.

The Saginaw Promise is hosting the “Swinging for the Promise” event, where you can enjoy 18 holes of golf and fun while supporting a great cause. There is a four-person scramble, a driving range, 18 holes with a car, grilled lunch, a barbeque buffet dinner, door prizes, awards, and other event surprises.

“Swinging for a Promise” will raise money to benefit Saginaw’s future and help students pay for their postsecondary education.

Saginaw Promise is a “last dollar”, “place-based” scholarship program to improve economic development in Saginaw, and retain and attract new families and businesses, according to the group’s website.

Since the program was launched in 2009, graduation rates have increased, dropout rates have decreased, and Saginaw Public Schools’ postsecondary education enrollment rose from 42.3% to 45.4% from 2010 to 2019, according to the group’s data. Since 2012, $1,182,799 in scholarships have been awarded to 662 scholars. This year is the 12th class of Saginaw Promise scholars.

“Saginaw Promise believes in producing economic and community change in Saginaw and affecting the lives of its students by providing the opportunity for and eliminating barriers to postsecondary education,” the Saginaw Promise wrote in a press release.

