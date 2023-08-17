Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s Thursday! Hope your morning is off to a decent start so far and that your day ahead is even better. We have a look at five things you need to know today.

1. An investigation is underway in Flint after a 16-year-old boy was shot. It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 near the railroad tracks at Howard Ave. near Lapeer Rd. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Flint police. No one has been arrested.

2. A 77-year-old man in Saginaw is recovering after being shot in a home invasion. It happened on Webber St. near Fordney on the city’s east side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. The man was shot twice but is expected to be okay, according to police. No one has been arrested.

3. Day two of Back to the Bricks rolling cruise continues today! Plenty of excited car enthusiasts and fans have crowded the streets as the cruise rolls from the bricks in Downtown Flint to the City of Grand Blanc. On Friday, there will be a car show and a Live Cruise “N” Concert in the Flat Lot off of Saginaw Street starting at 6:30pm in Downtown Flint. Saturday is the main event day!

4. The Dow Event Center has delayed its new bag and cashless policy to Sept. 28. TV5 first reported Wednesday the venue was implementing the policy Sept. 1. The policy would only allow small clear clutches and a one-gallon clear bag into the arena. Parking and any purchases inside the venue will have to be paid for by using credit or debit cards. There are discussions still taking place over the policy, according to the management team.

5. There’s a new mural underway in Downtown Saginaw. Artists are working on the side of the historic Bearinger Building on Franklin St. It’s a collaboration among Pit and Balcony Theater, The Showdown and The Great Mural Project. The mural is expected to unveiled Aug. 23. It’s design will represent Saginaw’s resiliency, strength and diversity, according to the artists.

