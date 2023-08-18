Attorneys give closing arguments in Crumbley’s final day of Miller Hearing

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing was held Friday, Aug. 18. The hearing was held so the judge can determine if Crumbley can be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The only testimony heard in Friday’s hearing was Dr. Lisa Anacker who evaluates criminal defendants at a state psychiatric hospital. She said Crumbley was not mentally ill at the time of the shooting.

“Do you agree this defendant meets the statutory definition of someone who’s mentally ill?” asked Mark Keast, the Oakland County assistant prosecuting attorney.

“I don’t,” Anacker testified.

The Miller Hearing was mandatory because Crumbley, now 17, was 15-years-old when he killed four students and wounded seven others at Oxford High School in November 2021.

That day, he and his parents met with school staff after a teacher found Crumbley’s drawings that included blood, bodies, and a gun with the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Crumbley stayed in school and his backpack was not checked for weapons.

He has pleaded guilty to 24 charges that include first-degree murder, attempted murder, and terrorism. However, a life sentence is rare for Michigan teens convicted of first-degree murder since a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision said minors must be viewed differently than adult murder suspects.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe will decide if he can be sentenced to life without parole.

Anacker explained even though Crumbley suffers from anxiety and depression, that’s different than mental illness as described by the Michigan statute.

During closing arguments, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald read from Crumbley’s journal which stated he planned all along to stay alive.

“I’m about to shoot up the school and spend the rest of my life in prison so yeah, I’m going to prison for life and many people have about one day left to live,” McDonald said. “I will continue shooting people until police breach the building I will then surrender to them and plead guilty to life in prison.”

His attorneys argued he can be rehabilitated and he should have the opportunity for parole someday.

“Denying the motion and giving him a term of years is not an automatic outdate, it is putting the ball in his court,” defense attorney Paulette Loftin said. “Everybody can be rehabilitated, as Dr. Romonowski said, if they truly want it and truly work at it.”

A decision is expected during his next review hearing on Sept. 29 and his sentencing was set for Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

His parents are separately charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Prosecutors claimed the parents were “grossly negligent” for buying their son a gun and ignoring his mental health needs.

