Back to the Bricks continues with second day of Rolling Cruise

The fourth day of Back to the Bricks featured the "Hot Dogs and Hot Rods" event in Flint on Thursday!
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The rain may have put a damper on Thursday evening’s Rolling Cruise, but it didn’t stop the party in downtown Flint as Back to the Bricks continued.

The Flint and Genesee Chamber held its annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods event on Thursday, Aug. 17, with a huge crowd of people coming down to enjoy some tunes, network and, of course, eat some hot dogs!

“It is our biggest party of the year. It’s our way of saying thank you to all the business leaders throughout Genesee County for the work that they do to make our community a great place and keep our economy strong,” said Andrew Younger, the executive director for Flint and Genesee Chamber.

Main Event Week continues Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and automotive vendors will be in the Flat Lot as people line up their hot rods on Saginaw Street. The 80′s themed Cruise ‘n’ Concert is from 6:45 p.m. until 9 p.m.

