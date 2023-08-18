Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Flint Township is slated to open this fall, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The new restaurant, which is locally owned and operated, will be located at 3140 Miller Road.

“While we don’t have any additional updates to share on timing, we look forward to joining the Flint community soon,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

As the restaurant prepares to open, it is hiring 120 full-time and part-time employees, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

Anyone interested in applying can visit Chick-fil-A’s hiring website or text “CFA” to 810-442-0539 to submit an application.

