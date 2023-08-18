Crash blocks all lanes of NB US-23 in Genesee Co.

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – All lanes of northbound US-23 after Exit 84 have been blocked due to a traffic crash.

On Friday, Aug. 18 about 3:21 p.m., MDOT said a crash was reported on northbound US-23 after the Thompson Road exit (Exit 84).

All lanes at the scene are blocked. Motorists are asked to keep this in mind when planning their commutes.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

