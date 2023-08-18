Friday, Aug. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday everyone! If you returned to school this week, TV5 hopes the week went well. If you are wrapping up your work week, we made it to the weekend! Before we get started on our day, here are 5 things you need to know.

1. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is making plans for a strike authorization vote on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Thursday, U.S. Senator Gary Peters showed his support for UAW members at a rally in Lansing. Contract negotiations are going slow with the Big Three, according to Shawn Fain, UAW President.

2. Today, a court hearing continues for Oxford high school shooter, Ethan Crumbley. A judge will determine whether he will spend life in prison with or without parole. During today’s court hearing, expect the last witness to testify.

3. The University of Michigan-Flint announced its interim Chancellor for the upcoming semester. Donna Fry, staff member since 1987 and current Dean of the College of Health Sciences, will take over the position from current Chancellor Debashish Dutta, his last day is Sept. 15.

4. Enjoy the fun planned for Back to the Bricks as Main Event Week begins to wrap up! Today, catch food and automotive vendors at the Flat Lot from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. as spectators line up hot rods on Saginaw Street. The 80′s themed Cruise N’ Concert starts at 6:45 p.m. Main Event Day is Saturday, Aug. 19.

5. State public health leaders are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated before the start of the school year. Childhood vaccinations are at their lowest level in more than a decade, according to health officials. Preventable disease outbreaks happen in school every year but staying up to date on vaccines can limit the spread.

