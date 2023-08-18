Genesee Co. Animal Control seeking donations after parvo case

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Animal Control is in need of help after some of its supplies were contaminated due to a positive parvo case.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Genesee County Animal Control said it was closed due to a case of parvo.

Related: Genesee Co. Animal Control closed due to parvo

According to the shelter, dogs under the age of 6-months-old, compromised dogs, and dogs that are unvaccinated for parvo are at the highest risk.

While the shelter was closed for cleaning, it said it needed to get rid of many of its dog toys, adding it salvaged what could be properly disinfected, but all of the soft toys had to be thrown out.

Genesee County Animal Control put together a wish list of needed items on Amazon and on Chewy.

The shelter said any donations are appreciated.

Donations ordered via Amazon and Chewy can be sent to the following address: Shelter Animal Donations: 8075 Linden Road, Fenton, MI 48430

Genesee County Animal Control said donations could also be dropped off at the shelter during normal business hours or in the after-hours drop box in front of the building.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.