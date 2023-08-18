Genesee Co. Sheriff, AG discuss elder abuse prevention

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A serious discussion was held in Genesee County on Friday about how to prevent the abuse of some of our most vulnerable loved ones.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley exchanged dialogue on how to counter elder abuse in residential care facilities.

Nessel said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes were struggling and have only seen staffing levels decrease since.

“From the research and our experience handling these cases there’s a clear correlation between staffing and negative events falls, chokings, resident on resident assaults,” Nessel said.

Nessel commented on her office’s Sentinel Project, which includes trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect through unannounced visits.

Sheriff Swanson said Genesee County enacted a senior milage which pools money to provide resources for the elder abuse and neglect task force and help family members take care of aging loved ones.

“Those funds have been used to not only hold people accountable but to also do the teaching. We created what’s called the Grace Team through a grant and the Grace Team, they handle the civilian/social side of taking care of the elders,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Nessel said they hope the work they do together can help prevent serious situations that end up being prosecuted.

