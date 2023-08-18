Genesee Co. Sheriff, AG discuss elder abuse prevention

A serious discussion was held in Genesee County on Friday about how to prevent the abuse of some of our most vulnerable loved ones.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A serious discussion was held in Genesee County on Friday about how to prevent the abuse of some of our most vulnerable loved ones.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley exchanged dialogue on how to counter elder abuse in residential care facilities.

Nessel said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes were struggling and have only seen staffing levels decrease since.

“From the research and our experience handling these cases there’s a clear correlation between staffing and negative events falls, chokings, resident on resident assaults,” Nessel said.

Nessel commented on her office’s Sentinel Project, which includes trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect through unannounced visits.

Sheriff Swanson said Genesee County enacted a senior milage which pools money to provide resources for the elder abuse and neglect task force and help family members take care of aging loved ones.

“Those funds have been used to not only hold people accountable but to also do the teaching. We created what’s called the Grace Team through a grant and the Grace Team, they handle the civilian/social side of taking care of the elders,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Nessel said they hope the work they do together can help prevent serious situations that end up being prosecuted.

Read next:
Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Attorneys give closing arguments in Crumbley’s final day of Miller Hearing
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Crash blocks all lanes of NB US-23 in Genesee Co.
There is a traffic alert.
Under construction: Dow getting prepped for Memorial Cup
Spence Brothers is continuing construction and preparations for the Memorial Cup at the Dow...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New policy has some people upset.
‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
The second round of storms will be more isolated.
Rain & storms Thursday before a beautiful weekend
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy to no longer accept cards for auto payments

Latest News

A serious discussion was held in Genesee County on Friday about how to prevent the abuse of...
Genesee Co. Sheriff, AG discuss elder abuse prevention
SOS adds accessible parking placard renewal to online services
SOS adds accessible parking placard renewal to online services
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley’s, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing...
Attorneys give closing arguments in Crumbley’s final day of Miller Hearing
The fourth and final day of Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooter, Miller Hearing was...
Attorneys give closing arguments in Crumbley’s final day of Miller Hearing