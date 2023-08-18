Grand Blanc competes in first ever girls varsity field hockey game

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s another first for Grand Blanc High School. Today, the school played their first ever girls varsity field hockey game.

The 28 girls on the team were fired up to get their first taste of action against Brighton.

The weather was against them as rain was coming down during most of the game, as the Bobcats would suffer an 8-0 mercy rule loss in the 3rd quarter.

