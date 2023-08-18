Happy 178 years, Frankenmuth! How to celebrate today

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Frankenmuth is celebrating its 178th anniversary as a settled town in the state of Michigan on Friday, Aug. 18.

On this day in 1845, after four months of travel, the first 15 German settlers arrived to Frankenmuth from Neuendettelsau, Germany for the purpose of evangelizing the Native Americans, according to the city’s website.

Settlers first built a church and then a school. Seven years after they arrived, Frankenmuth had 80 cabins and farmhouses.

It wasn’t until Jan. 3, 1854, Frankenmuth residents formally organized as a township. On Jan. 14, 1904, the village of Frankenmuth was born. The city status didn’t come until Oct. 1, 1959, after residents voted to approve the measure.

To celebrate the day, the Frankenmuth Historical Museum is offering free admission to the museum. Check out the museum’s website for more information.

The St. Lorenz Lutheran Church is inviting anyone to an open house event of its church museum on Friday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll also get to see bells from 1845, Chippewa memorials, an old cemetery, and more. Volunteers will also tell the story of Frankenmuth’s first 15 settlers from Germany. A Find-A-Grave expert will be on hand to locate burial sites. The church is located at 1035 W. Tuscola St.

A German men’s chorus from Regensburg, Hubert Velten Vokalensemble, will perform a free concert in St. Lorenz Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. This is the group’s seventh Michigan concert tour.

The Bavarian city of Regensburg is about 90 miles east of Gunzenhausen.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.