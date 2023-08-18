Holy Spirit Catholic School to start school year with new outdoor classroom

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - For students at Holy Spirit Catholic School, class is about it get even more exciting.

Holy Spirit Catholic School Principal Catherine Menghini said her school’s new outdoor classroom has got the teachers more exhilarated.

“I’ve never seen our teachers more excited to start a school year,” said Menghini.

Menghini said the school was able to build this classroom with a grant from Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools worth more than $300,000. Kindergarten Teacher/Co-Director of Early Childhood Education Heidi Hansen said this outdoor classroom gets students outside.

“We have seats for them to work at, but we really encourage the kids to get into the outdoors and use hands-on materials and actually work with flowers, foliage, and identify trees,” Hansen said. “Our school is situated right next to the Mere Wetland, and we take the kids out there to walk the kids around for science.”

Hansen said this classroom will be used for all subjects and all student’s grades from Kindergarten through Eighth Grade. Hansen went on to say Holy Spirit Catholic Schools differ from most schools because their curriculum is based on student Interests.

“We’ve got reading writing, arithmetic, however, if the kids are interested in learning about metamorphosis or a butterfly life cycle, we can actually bring them out,” Hansen said.

In addition to the outdoor classroom, Hansen said the grant has allowed the school to be able to build other outdoor projects.

“We are also adding a raised bed garden and some greenhouse and one day we hope to have a chicken coop here at the school as well,” Hansen said.

First-grade teacher Adrienne Savord said this classroom sets them apart from other schools because having a year-round outdoor classroom has many benefits.

“Rain, Shine, Snow with the grant we were able to obtain rain suits, so if it is raining the kids can come outside and still be able to play in the mud and do all those fun things kids like to do in nature when it’s raining,” Savord said.

Teachers said the Greenhouses won’t be ready until spring, adding that the school’s open house is on Thursday, August 24th.

