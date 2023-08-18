Lapeer football team looking to keep postseason streak alive

By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – The Lapeer Lightning are aiming to maintain their postseason streak as they head into the new football season.

Every season since the two schools merged in 2014, the Lightning haven’t missed the playoffs.

Last season, Lapeer had a 7-3 record, but for the third year in a row, they suffered a first-round exit. The Lightning return 10 players from last season, including several three-year starters and one of the top quarterbacks in the state, Zak Olejniczak.

Head Coach Mike Smith, who joined the Michigan High School Football Coach Association Hall of Fame, said he believes the few changes they made and the players’ work ethic will help this team advance further in 2023.

“I think we will be able to do some things on offense,” Smith said. “We got some pretty dynamic players. Changing some things on defense and we hope we can improve our defense over last year. I just think you’re going to see a group of guys play really hard and play for each other and our school and our community.”

Carson Fuert, a senior at Lapeer and a wide receiver/linebacker, said the team will be keeping their opponents on their toes.

“We’re young and we’re new,” he said. “I think people aren’t going to know what we’ll be able to do this year. They are going to be on their toes a little bit and we’re just going to make plays and make a difference.”

