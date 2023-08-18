Nice weather paired with dangerous swim conditions Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting quite cool this morning in the middle 50s with a northwest breeze, so you’ll certainly want a sweatshirt or jacket this morning. The cooler trend continues into the afternoon as high temperatures today will only reach the lower-middle 70s. Temperatures cool off during the evening, into the upper 60s by 7-8pm so a sweatshirt or light jacket will come in handy if you plan on hitting the Bricks for Back-to-the-Bricks or heading to Caseville for a burger, or perhaps the Midland or Ogemaw County fair.

Back to the Bricks (WNEM)

Ogemaw County Fair (WNEM)

Cheeseburger Festival (WNEM)

Midland County Fair (WNEM)

Expect essentially full sunshine for basically everyone today. The only possible cloud cover that could stick around could be in the tip of the Thumb and along the Thumb’s Lake Huron shoreline. Perhaps even an isolated sprinkle may exist there this afternoon as well. That said, any rain chances there are far less than even 10%. Everyone else will be dry today.

Winds will be gusty across Mid-Michigan today, in fact so much so that our area waters will be pretty choppy with high waves and strong currents. Wave heights of 3-7ft will be possible over Lake Huron and in the outer Bay due to strong northwest winds of 20-30 mph at times. Thus, swimming conditions will be *dangerous* across all Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines today, especially in the tip of the Thumb. Due to higher wave *and strong currents*, swimming is *not recommended today*. Our water conditions greatly improve tomorrow and Sunday.

Dangerous Beach Conditions (WNEM)

Dangerous Beach Conditions (WNEM)

