PFAS clean up announced at former Wurtsmith Air Force Base

By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday, Aug. 17, the Air Force will help to expedite the clean-up of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County.

The efforts will prevent the further spread of these forever chemicals in groundwater, which is adjacent to surface waters. The Air Force will install groundwater treatment systems at two additional Wurtsmith sites in Oscoda. This will stop the flow of PFAS-impacted groundwater from both sources into nearby Van Etten Lake.

“Implementation of these new interim actions is a step in the right direction for the Wurtsmith community,” said William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. “While I am proud of [the] tangible progress, we also recognize there is still more work to do, and I look forward to building upon them as we continue honoring our commitment.”

The Department of Defense will address the PFAS releases as quickly as possible under federal clean-up law. On July 11, the department issued guidance directing military departments to take these types of actions, with the Air Force leading the way.

The project will be done in partnership with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and other local government and community groups.

“We are incredibly appreciative of Senator Peters and Stabenow; Representatives Slotkin, Kildee, and Bergman; Gov. Whitmer; and the rest of the Michigan delegation for their continued partnership and advocacy for their local communities,” LaPlante said. “We will remain in close consultation with their respective offices as we continue taking action at Wurtsmith.”

Wurtsmith Air Force Base served mostly as a combat crew and bomber training base throughout its 70-year history. It operated from 1923 until 1993.

Read next:
Perry City Council meets for first time following damaging tornado
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the storm.
UAW President: Slow contract negotiations, strike vote next week
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
Back to the Bricks continues with second day of Rolling Cruise
Day three of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week kicked off with the Rolling Cruise Wednesday...
Struggling against the system: Widow of military vet fights to keep her home
Widow of a military veteran shares the uphill battle she never expected to face

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
New policy has some people upset.
‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy
The second round of storms will be more isolated.
Rain & storms Thursday before a beautiful weekend
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: 5 things you need to know
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, August 18th
As schools head back to class, submit your kid's first day of school photos for TV5 Wake-Up!
More than a dozen school districts head back on Monday, Aug. 21
The Air Force will help expedite the clean up of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as...
Department of Defense to expedite clean up of former Wurtsmith Air Force Base
Childhood vaccination rates are the lowest they've been in Michigan since 2011.
State public health officials urge child vaccinations before school