PFAS clean up announced at former Wurtsmith Air Force Base

OSCODA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday, Aug. 17, the Air Force will help to expedite the clean-up of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County.

The efforts will prevent the further spread of these forever chemicals in groundwater, which is adjacent to surface waters. The Air Force will install groundwater treatment systems at two additional Wurtsmith sites in Oscoda. This will stop the flow of PFAS-impacted groundwater from both sources into nearby Van Etten Lake.

“Implementation of these new interim actions is a step in the right direction for the Wurtsmith community,” said William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. “While I am proud of [the] tangible progress, we also recognize there is still more work to do, and I look forward to building upon them as we continue honoring our commitment.”

The Department of Defense will address the PFAS releases as quickly as possible under federal clean-up law. On July 11, the department issued guidance directing military departments to take these types of actions, with the Air Force leading the way.

The project will be done in partnership with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and other local government and community groups.

“We are incredibly appreciative of Senator Peters and Stabenow; Representatives Slotkin, Kildee, and Bergman; Gov. Whitmer; and the rest of the Michigan delegation for their continued partnership and advocacy for their local communities,” LaPlante said. “We will remain in close consultation with their respective offices as we continue taking action at Wurtsmith.”

Wurtsmith Air Force Base served mostly as a combat crew and bomber training base throughout its 70-year history. It operated from 1923 until 1993.

