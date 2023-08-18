Plenty of sun this weekend, humidity ramps up Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a soggy couple of days earlier this week, it’s nice to enjoy a smooth end to the workweek!

The sun has been beautiful today and the addition of comfortable temperatures has been excellent, too. Even better? We’ll actually keep any meaningful rain chances away from us for at least a few days. Considering many locations picked up a few inches of rain this week, it’s a much needed break.

This Evening & Overnight

A beautiful Friday evening is ahead of us! (WNEM)

Regardless of what you have planned this evening, on land anyway, you should be in great shape! Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s through sunset, before dropping off into the 50s pretty quickly after the sun goes down. Eventually, we’ll land in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows, with winds dropping quite a bit, if not going calm.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. (WNEM)

We said “on land” above due to the Beach Hazard Statements that are in place along the lakeshore for dangerous swimming conditions and rip currents. Due to the high waves, staying off piers and break walls will be a good idea, especially if water is splashing over the surface. It doesn’t take much to sweep you off the pier.

Saturday

Saturday should be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining on the pleasant side. A southwesterly wind will warm us up more than Friday, with highs expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80 for most of the area.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday. (WNEM)

That southwesterly wind will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Saturday night, with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will stay warmer on Saturday night, only dropping into the 60s for most of the area.

Sunday

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with the sunshine, but we’ll see a big change in the temperatures. That southwesterly wind will guide temperatures into the middle and upper 80s away from the lakeshore on Sunday.

A very warm day is expected on Sunday. (WNEM)

If that weren’t enough, humidity will take a big jump with dew points moving into the lower and middle 70s by the afternoon hours. This is getting into the uncomfortable category. Make sure you’re staying hydrated for any outdoor activities!

We will be keeping an eye on a passing cold front Sunday. Right now, we expect that cold front to swing through the area dry. But we’ll keep an eye on how things evolve this weekend and see if a chance for showers is justified. Stay tuned! Once any front passes, it would be back to dry weather.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

